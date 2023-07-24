Ishan Kishan And Mohammed Siraj's 'KO' Goes Viral: What's The Real Story Behind It?

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, in his second appearance for the Indian cricket team in Tests, scored one of the fastest half-centuries for the team. Kishan remained unbeaten on 52 runs off 34 balls during the second innings of the IND vs WI Test being played in Trinidad. The Indian batsman also played a lot of attacking shots throughout his innings and also gave some much-needed momentum to his team at the end of the fourth day.

3 things you need to know

Windies were bundled for a score of 255 runs in their first innings of the second Test in Trinidad

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma hit the fastest half-century of his Test career

Team India lead the two-match series by 1-0

Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Siraj 'knock out' goes viral on the internet

Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Siraj were among the top performers of the Indian cricket team on the fourth day of the second IND vs WI Test match. Kishan, on one end, played an explosive knock which includes a half century, while Siraj picked up a five-wicket haul and had an important role in wrapping up the Windies' innings in just 7.2 overs on the fourth day.

Apart from making headlines with their wonderful performances, Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Siraj also took over social media after a significant moment from the match went viral. In the image, Ishan can be seen punching Siraj on the ground.

What's the truth behind the viral post?

The netizens got confused and only one question erupted in their minds about what both the players were trying to do in the viral post. However, the visual is from the Day 4 of the second IND vs WI Test match, wherein during the Windies' second innings. Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Siraj went for a catch but failed to convert the attempt. But in the visual, it looked like Ishan was trying to knock out Siraj with a vicious punch.

Getting back to the WI vs IND second Test match, the start of play on the fifth day has been delayed due to rain. As Trinidad receives heavy rainfall, recent updates suggest that there will be a late start to the proceedings.