An uncapped India A team led by Yash Dhull lost to the star-studded Pakistan A team in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 by 128 runs. The Indian batting lineup failed to chase the total score of 353 runs and got bundled at 224 runs. Pakistani batsman Tayyab Tahir played an excellent knock of 108 runs off 71 balls and was the principal reason behind Pakistan's win over India.

3 things you need to know

Pakistan A team consisted of star players like Mohd. Haris and Mohd. Wasim Jr. who represented the senior team in the T20 World Cup

India A all-rounder Nishant Sindhu won the Player of the Tournament award in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023

This was Pakistan A's second consecutive Emerging Asia Cup title win

Pakistani users troll Irfan Pathan over an old tweet

Former Team India fast bowler Irfan Pathan was trolled by Pakistani users for one of his old tweets after Team India's historic win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022. Pathan shared a witty tweet after that, which mentioned:

"Padosiyon Sunday kesa raha???", which means, "How was the sunday neighbors."

Following Pakistan's victory over India A in the Emerging Asia Cup final, a number of Pakistani users shared Irfan Pathan's tweet he shared after the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Irfan Pathan's sunday routine everytime Pakistan plays..pic.twitter.com/5UrUasVbKB — 𝒉𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒂𝒏 (@hi__hassan) July 23, 2023

Irfan Pathan shuts Pakistani trolls with an epic two-line retort

Amongst the multitude of trolls, Irfan Pathan responded to the Pakistani trolls with an epic two-line retort. In response to online mocking, the former bowling all-rounder tweeted:

Ek Sunday ke tweet ko abhi Tak Bhul nahi paae ho. Kitne velle ho? #padosi — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 24, 2023

The India A team remained undefeated until the semi-finals of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 and also handed a humiliating loss during the league phase. The fact that players like Nishant Sindhu, Yash Dhull, and B Sai Sudharsan were able to leave their mark on the game may also be seen as a sign of hope for Indian cricket's future.