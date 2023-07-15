Ishan Kishan Tries Alex Carey's 'Ashes' Style Stumping, Umpire Turns Down Appeal - WATCH

In the first Test of the two-match series, India emerged victorious over the West Indies on Friday. The match, held at Windsor Park in Dominica, concluded with India winning by an impressive innings and 141 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin displayed a remarkable bowling performance, securing a seven-wicket haul in the final innings of the match. Additionally, Ashwin had already claimed five wickets in the first innings. Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja also delivered noteworthy performances during the game.

3 things you need to know

Ishan Kishan made his debut in the first Test against West Indies

Kishan did a good job with the gloves, taking sharp catches

Kishan attempted the controversial stumping in the final innings

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Angry With Ishan Kishan For Not Scoring Quickly, Declares Immediately - WATCH

Ishan Kishan attempts controversial stumping

In the final session of Day 3 in the first West Indies-India Test in Dominica, Ishan Kishan, the wicketkeeper, attempted a clever and delayed stumping of Jason Holder similar to that of Australian keeper Alex Carey, who used the technique in the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's. However, the umpire dismissed Kishan's appeal.

Ishan Kishan tried to stump Jason Holder on the last ball of the 33rd over, but the umpire turned down the appeal. Kishan had been waiting for Holder to move his back leg out of the crease, and as soon as he did, Kishan whipped off the bails. However, the umpire had already signaled that the over was over, so there was no need to refer the decision to the TV umpire.

This was not the first time that Kishan had tried a cheeky stumping in the second innings. A couple of overs earlier, he had waited for Holder to lift his back foot before breaking the stumps. However, replays showed that Holder's foot was lifted off the ground a moment after Kishan broke the stumps, so the dismissal was not given.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja Unknowingly Makes The Umpire Wait To Adjust His Hairstyle, Video Surfaces

Carey's dismissal of Bairstow

During the ongoing Ashes 2023 series, the cricket community became divided over the controversial stumping incident involving Jonny Bairstow and Alex Carey in the Lord's Test. Carey, positioned behind the stumps, quickly threw the ball to effect the stumping as soon as he received it. In contrast, Ishan Kishan, while keeping to Ravindra Jadeja's bowling, was standing right up to the stumps and waited before dislodging the bails.

The uproar surrounding Carey's stumping led to the circulation of an old video featuring Bairstow executing a similarly delayed stumping in a county game almost a decade ago.

Image: Twitter