Ishant Sharma Clears Fitness Test, Will Join Team India For Tests Against Kiwis: Reports

Veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma has cleared all the fitness tests prior to the New Zealand tour and is all set to join the team for the two-game Test series beginning from March 21, according to sources. The veteran pacer, who had suffered a grade 3 ankle tear during a Ranji trophy game, passed his fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will soon join the rest of the Indian squad. The I Indian side, currently playing a warmup game against the New Zealand XI, saw Shami lead the pace battery for India while Bumrah looked like he had strolled back into form after a miserable ODI tour against Kiwis.

Ishant Sharma's injury in the Ranji Trophy

Ishant Sharma had twisted his right ankle as he was appealing against Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal and was reportedly wincing in pain almost immediately. The veteran pacer had undergone an MRI scan after the game and it was reported that he suffered a tear in his right ankle after falling to the pitch during the clash.

The two-match Test series

India and New Zealand will now collide in the first of the two-match Test series from February 21 onwards. The match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the action will commence at 4:00 AM IST. The series-deciding second Test match will then be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch between February 29 and March 4. The Test series will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship where India are currently on top of the points table. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kohli & Co. can emulate their Test greatness overseas.

Shami blasts Bumrah's critics

"How can people forget Jasprit Bumrah's numerous match-winning performances just after a couple of indifferent ODI games?" asked a miffed Mohammed Shami on Saturday to counter the criticism levelled at his new ball partner. Bumrah went wicketless in all three of India's defeats against New Zealand with questions being raised over his performance. "I can understand we are discussing on a topic (after a certain length of time) not just after 2-4 games. Just because he hasn't performed in two games, you can't just ignore his ability to win matches," said Shami after the second day's play in the warm-up game against New Zealand XI. "What Bumrah has achieved for India, how can you even forget that or for that matter ignore it? So if you think positively, then it's good for the player and his confidence also," Bumrah's senior partner said after taking an impressive 3 for 18 against New Zealand XI.

