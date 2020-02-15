Cheteshwar Pujara Spills The Beans On His Low In 2014-15, Rakes Up Virat Kohli's Decision

India's star test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara opened up on the disappointment of being dropped from the Test team in the 2014-15 season for batting too. Making his debut in 2010, the cricketer has gone on to become an integral part of the Team India's Test line-up and has solidified his position at the top of the batting order.

Speaking to leading new daily, Pujara recalled the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Test series where skipper Virat Kohli made the bold decision of dropping Cheteshwar Pujara, citing the latter's inability to increase the scoring rate. Following that year, Pujara was again dropped in 2016 against the West Indies.

The 32-year-old batsman stated that it wasn't easy for him and stated that he felt bad after being dropped. Taking this in his stride, Pujara said that he focused on his game and didn't get bogged down because I was left out. Furthermore, he added that he worked hard on my game started working on those lines and when his opportunity came, he exuded confidence in his form.

Since 2017, Pujara has featured in 32 Tests and averaged over 67, 38 and 46 in the last three years and smashed 8 hundred during this time.

Pujara's illustrious Test cricket career

Cheteshwar Pujara has been one of India's most reliable Test batsman as he has the technique of playing rock-solid defense, holding onto one end and make the bowlers earn his wicket. He has also been India's go-to man whenever the team is in crunch situations in red-ball cricket.

After all who can forget his outstanding batting which had a lot of temperament and find technique during the third and final Test against South Africa when India had toured there in early 2018. He held the innings firmly on an awkward Johannesburg wicket which was full of uneven bounce. India went on to win the contest. Pujara was also India's leading run-scorer in the Test series against Australia where India had registered their maiden Test series win Down Under.

