Ishant Sharma Equates World Test Championship To World Cup Ahead Of Motera Test

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma who is all set to play his 100th Test match in the upcoming pink-ball Test against England at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad has said that the World Test Championship (WTC) is like a World Cup for him and he wants his side to play the finals scheduled for later this year.

'WTC is like a World Cup for me': Ishant Sharma

"I am just focused on how to win this series and qualify for the finals of the WTC. I just play one format, WTC is like a World Cup for me, if we play the finals and then we go on to win, the feeling would be the same as winning the World Cup or the Champions Trophy," said Ishant during a virtual press conference on Monday.

India's WTC qualification scenario

If India win the ongoing series by at least a margin of 2-1, then the side would qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship. If the Virat Kohli-led side does succeed in getting the job done, then they would earn the right to face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final that will be contested from June 18-22 at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's.

Kohli & Co. occupy the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table after their mammoth 317-run win over England in the second Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium last week.

Nonetheless, Team India with 69.7 percentage points on the points table cannot afford another loss in this series. England, who led the table after winning the opening Test, has slipped to the fourth spot with 67.0 percentage points. They can still qualify, but for that, they must win both remaining matches of the series against India.

