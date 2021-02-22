Jimmy Neesham Comically Trolls Ex-Punjab Teammate Glenn Maxwell On Engagement Tweet

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is undoubtedly one of the funniest cricketers in the world. The left-handed batsman is known for his wicked sense of humour which fans have witnessed on several occasions. Neesham regularly amuses the cricketing community with his hysterical social media interactions.

Glenn Maxwell engagement: Aussie all-rounder's one-year celebration post gets hilarious comment from Jimmy Neesham

The southpaw was at it once again as he left a rib-tickling comment on former IPL teammate Glenn Maxwell's latest Instagram post. The Australian took to Instagram and posted a photo with fiance Vini Raman to celebrate one year of their engagement. Along with the adorable picture, Maxwell put an endearing caption as he wrote, "1 year since I did the bravest lunge a person can do. Love you @vini.raman and can’t wait to get old and lazy with you." Glenn Maxwell got engaged to Vini Raman on February 20 last year.

As soon as Maxwell uploaded the post, fans flooded the comments section and congratulated the couple. Neesham also reacted to the post as he hilariously wrote, "You're not old and lazy yet?" Neesham's comment became hit instantly as it has received over 1500 likes.

Maxwell and Neesham became great friends when they played together for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2021. However, the duo was released recently by their respective franchises ahead of IPL 2021 auction. Maxwell was subsequently picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the auction. The Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 base price was set at ₹2 crore. After an intense bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and RCB, the Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 bid was won by the latter at a whopping price of ₹14 crores.

On the other hand, Jimmy Neesham was snapped up at his base price of ₹50 lakh by Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, the two are currently featuring in the five-match New Zealand vs Australia 2021 T20I series. New Zealand won the first T20I comprehensively as they trounced Australia by 53 runs to go 1-0 up in the series.

RCB players retained

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande.

RCB players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Kyle Jamieson (₹15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (₹14.25 crore), Dan Christian (₹4.8 crore), Sachin Baby (₹20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (₹20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (₹20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (₹20 lakh), KS Bharat (₹20 lakh).

