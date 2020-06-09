Ishant Sharma Faces Fans' Wrath After Calling Darren Sammy 'kalu' In 2014 Instagram Post

Former West Indian skipper Darren Sammy took the internet by storm after suggesting that he and teammate Thisara Perera suffered racist abuse during their stint together with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League League (IPL). The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain claimed that SRH teammates and fans referred to him and Perera as Kalu. The all-rounder reveals that he thought Kalu meant a strong stallion but a Hasan Minhaj video made him release the real kalu meaning and has expressed his anger and anguish on social media ever since.

Ishant Sharma's 2014 Instagram post calling Darren Sammy Kalu resurfaces online; fans slam pacer

An Instagram post by Team India pacer Ishant Sharma in 2014 has been doing the rounds on social media after the former West Indian skipper's racism claims. In the post, Ishant Sharma posed with then SRH teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dale Steyn and Darren Samy. In the caption, the pacer called Darren Sammy Kalu, substantiating the former West Indian skipper's racism claims. Many fans have hit out at Ishant Sharma for casual racism, with many even tagging Sammy to bring it to the West Indian's attention.

A series of users commented shame on the Delhi pacer's post before one user called out the now Delhi Capitals pacer, asking him to apologise for his actions, with another user asking Sammy to block the Indian pacer. A couple of users commented on Ishant Sharma's post naming him the 'CEO and founder of racism', while another comment suggesting he was a supporter of US President Donald Trump. A section of fans called Ishant Sharma as 'lambu', referencing to his huge frame after he called Darren Sammy Kalu. Another user went as far as calling Ishant as the worst fast bowler in history.

Darren Sammy Kalu: Former West Indies skipper to reach out to ex-teammates for explanation over racism claims

In a video posted by Darren Sammy on his Instagram account on Monday, the former West Indian skipper addressed the 'Kalu meaning' and how watching a Hasan Minhaj video made him more educated about the word. The former KXIP all-rounder expressed his anger over the situation and has revealed that he will seek an explanation from his teammates who referred to him by that word. He adds his SRH teammates always laughed when he and Thisara Perera were referred to as 'Kalu', meant a strong stallion. Sammy has been vocal about racism following the brutal murder of George Floyd, an African-American man whose death has sparked worldwide retribution over racial injustice and spurred Black Lives Matter protests.

