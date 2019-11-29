Ishant Sharma's Amusing Response To KBC Question On Wife Pratima Singh Wins Twitter Over

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma took to Twitter to tweet about the question related to his wife Pratima Singh that was asked to a contestant on the Sony TV’s reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 11’ on Wednesday. On the show, it was Prashant Kalbende of Bokaro who played the game with KBC 11 host Amitabh Bachchan. Prashant had won Rs. 3,20,000 in the show, when he got stuck on the 11th question which was asked for Rs. 6,40,000. The question was "Divya, Akanksha, Prashanti Singh and Pratima are sisters. They have represented India in which sport?"

Prashant had no lifeline left. With nothing to lose, Prashant chose C: Hockey in response, but his answer was proven to be wrong. The correct answer to this question was B: Basketball. Bachchan informed the contestant that Pratima Singh is Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma's wife as well. Ishant Sharma posted a snap from the show on Twitter where the question was asked and captioned it "Watched a question pop up on #KBC screen about #singhsisters-I was like “I could have won that round easily” PS-Singh Sisters who are strong, talented and inspiration to millions of girls striving to achieve success. You all deserve this recognition and much more @SrBachchan"

KBC 2019: Ishant Sharma and his latest tweet

Watched a question pop up on #KBC screen about #singhsisters-I was like “I could have won that round easily” 😂PS-Singh Sisters who are strong, talented and inspiration to millions of girls striving to achieve success. You all deserve this recognition and much more @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/1uO62TPoe1 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 28, 2019

The India fast bowler jokingly said that he could have answered the question correctly. He added that his wife Pratima, who is a renowned India basketball player along with her sisters were strong, talented and an inspiration to millions of girls who wanted to be successful. He went on to say that they deserved all the recognition and much more. The 11th season of the most talked about and popular reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is going to end soon. The show is in its final week.

