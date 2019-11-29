KAR Vs HAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

Karnataka will take on Haryana in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 on Friday, November 29 at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat. The match will commence at 2:30 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka Set To Appoint Mickey Arthur As Head Coach: Reports

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has reached its business end and it will be interesting to see the two of the most consistent teams take on each other.

Karnataka have had a great run throughout the tournament and they finished at second place in the Super League, Group 'B' points table. They played 4 games, won 3 and their only loss came against Mumbai in a match which they lost by seven wickets. They have the same points as the table-toppers Tamil Nadu but only a difference in net run rate separates the two teams.

On the other hand, Haryana have had some brilliant individual performances which helped them finish as the table-toppers in the Super League, Group 'A' points table with 12 points. They played four games, won three and their only loss came against Maharashtra to which they lost by a mere 2 runs. Both the teams will fight hard to make a place into the final.

ALSO READ | KBC 2019: Contestant Falters At Rs 6,40,000 Question On Ishant Sharma's Wife

KAR vs HAR Squads

Karnataka Squad

Karun Nair (Captain), Luvnith Sisodia (Wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Abhimanyu Mithun, Aniruddha Joshi, Lokesh Rahul, Ronit More, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pavan Deshpande, Rohan Kadam, Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Nihal Ullal, Devdutt Padikkal.

Haryana Squad

Amit Mishra (Captain), Jitesh Saroha (Wicket-keeper), Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Shivam Chauhan, Himanshu Rana, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Ashish Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Pramod Chandila, Guntashveer Singh, Prashant Kumar, Arun Chaprana, Treyaksh Bali, Ankit Kumar, Ravi Balhara, Yashu Sharma, Vipin Kumar

ALSO READ | Sanju Samson Downplays Consistency, Prefers Playing The Occasional Match Winning Innings

KAR vs HAR Dream11 top picks

Wicketkeeper: Lokesh Rahul (Captain)

Batsmen: Manish Pandey (Vice-captain), Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Chauhan

Bowlers: Shreyas Gopal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Hooda, V Koushik

All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav

KAR vs HAR Dream11 prediction

Haryana start as favourites to win the match, yet more Karnataka players in your team can fetch you more points.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli: Indian Captain's Autograph On Prithvi Shaw's New Bat Breaks Internet