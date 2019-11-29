TN Vs RJS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

Tamil Nadu will square off against Rajasthan in the second semi-final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 on Friday, November 29 at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat. The match will commence at 6:30 PM (IST).

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has reached its business end and this game is going to be an interesting one as the two teams have put in consistent performances so far.

Tamil Nadu played four games in the Super League stage, having won 3 and lost 1. Their only loss came against Karnataka in a match which saw them thrashed by 9 wickets. They ended up as the Group 'A' table-toppers with 12 points. They will look to continue their form in the semis and progress to the final.

On the other hand, Rajasthan have also played great cricket throughout the tournament. In the Super League stage, they played four games, won 2 and lost 2. Their losses came against Haryana who beat them by four wickets and Baroda, who defeated them by 15 runs.

TN vs RJS squads

Tamil Nadu Squad

Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Murali Vijay, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, G Periyaswamy, N Jagadeesan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Hari Nishanth and Jagatheesan Kousik.

Rajasthan Squad

Mahipal Lomror (Captain), Chetan Bist (Wicketkeeper), Robin Bist, Manender Narender Singh, Siddharth Saraf, Abhijeet Tomar, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Ramnivas Golada, Nathu Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Aditya Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Tanveer Ul-Haq.

TN vs RJS Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keeper: Dinesh Karthik (Captain)

Batsmen: Arjit Gupta, Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, Robin Bist

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar (Vice-Captain), K Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Murugan Ashwin

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar

Tamil Nadu start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

