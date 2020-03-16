Ishant Sharma Reveals How County Cricket Helped Him Discover His Strength As A Pacer

Ishant Sharma has been a regular face in the Indian Test team for the past few years. He is now spearheading the bowling attack which includes the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. Ishant had picked up a fifer in the first Test against New Zealand but his tour was cut short after a recurrence of his right ankle injury that he had sustained during a Ranji Trophy game against Vidarbha in January. Meanwhile, Sharma has revealed the reason behind him playing county cricket.

Ishant Sharma on his county stint

While speaking to a cricket news website, Ishant Sharma said that not getting picked in the IPL was a big factor and when one sees his team playing the IPL while that person is sitting at home and doing nothing, that in itself creates a pressurizing situation. due to which one gets more tortured mentally and therefore, he had made up his mind that even if he did not get picked in the IPL, he should go and play County cricket. The veteran pacer had represented Sussex CCC for the first two months of the 2018 county season.

Ishant on mastering the art of good length deliveries

Meanwhile, the tall pacer also revealed how he mastered the art of bowling good length deliveries. Ishant said that everyone had told him to bowl further ahead on the pitch but he had learned to bowl only when he played County cricket. The Champions Trophy 2013 winner added that the good length ball is a lot quicker and it can be learned through county cricket only.

Ishant Sharma picks Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar as his favorite batsman

The veteran pacer picked Virat Kohli over cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar as his favorite batsman. The Delhi Capitals pacer said that Kohli was the best player he has seen with a bat on the cricket field. Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma have been long-time teammates having played for Delhi together. While Ishant Sharma made his debut in May 2007, Virat Kohli made it in January 2008.

Ishant Sharma will play a vital part in the upcoming IPL 2020 as the Delhi pacer is one of the senior-most pacers in the Delhi Capitals team 2020. With Chris Woakes pulling out of the tournament and Kagiso Rabada doubtful for the start of the IPL, the onus will be on Ishant Sharma to lead Delhi Capitals' pace contingent. Ishant has been part of the IPL since its inception in 2008 and has featured in 89 games, picking up 72 wickets at an economy rate of 8.09.

