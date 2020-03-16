Ishant Sharma Does A KL Rahul, Picks Virat Kohli Over Sachin Tendulkar

Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma recently chose teammate Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar as his favourite batsman. Ishant also claimed that the Team India captain is the best player he's seen on the cricket field. The Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar has been on for some time since Kohli started chasing down Tendulkar's records. Earlier Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate KL Rahul had also picked the India skipper over Sachin Tendulkar as the best batsman he has seen.

You know you're doing well in life if you've ended up proving Glenn McGrath wrong 😃#YehHaiNayiDilli #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/niJk2JLBgo — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 28, 2020

Ishant Sharma picks Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar as his favourite batsman

Speaking to a leading Indian portal, Ishant Sharma picked Virat Kohli over cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar as his favourite batsman. The Delhi Capitals pacer said that Kohli was the best player he has seen with a bat on the cricket field. Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma have been long-time teammates having played for Delhi together. While Ishant Sharma made his debut in May 2007, Virat Kohli made it in January 2008.

IPL postponed: BCCI postpones IPL 2020 due to Coronavirus outbreak

The BCCI has postponed the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) until April 15 due to the growing cases of the Coronavirus pandemic in India. IPL 2020 was scheduled to kick off on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians hosting beaten finalists Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. The Coronavirus outbreak has affected major cricket tours, with the IND vs SA tour called off, while the AUS vs NZ and the SL vs ENG also were dealt with the same fate.

Delhi Capitals team 2020: Ishant Sharma to lead Delhi Capitals' Indian pace contingent

Ishant Sharma will play a vital part in the upcoming IPL 2020 as the Delhi pacer is one of the senior-most pacers in the Delhi Capitals team 2020. With Chris Woakes pulling out of the tournament and Kagiso Rabada doubtful for the start of the IPL, the onus will be on Ishant Sharma to lead Delhi Capitals' pace contingent. Ishant has been part of the IPL since its inception in 2008 and has featured in 89 games, picking up 72 wickets at an economy rate of 8.09.

