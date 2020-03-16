Mohammad Amir Reveals What Made Him Take An Early Retirement From Test Cricket

Mohammad Amir revealed why he decided to call it a quit on his Test career in July last year. Amir had announced his retirement from red-ball cricket at the age of 27 after which he had faced a lot of criticism from his countrymen as well as legendary pacers Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar.

'I couldn't manage it': Mohammad Amir

While speaking to a foreign daily, Mohammad Amir said that everyone has their own opinion and he knew his body the best. Amir said he felt that his body was getting overloaded and he couldn't manage it. The premier Pakistani pacer also mentioned that he wanted to prolong his career and it was for that reason why he had taken such a decision which was also backed by his family. The speedster said that he is feeling much better and the results are visible.

At the same time, the Champions Trophy 2017 winner also added that the five-year gap is a lot for a bowler and when he had come back, he had played across formats for three consecutive years. Amir was one of the players who was punished for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in the 2010 Test match against England at Lords'. Apart from Amir, opener Salman Butt and medium-pacer Mohammad Asif were also punished.

Mohammad Amir's cricketing career

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests where he picked up 119 scalps in his 10-year Test career from 2009-2019. The left-arm pacer has also represented the Men In Green in 61 One Day Internationals and 48 T20Is where he has picked up 81 and 59 wickets respectively. Amir's most memorable performance was picking up three important wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals India where his opening spell proved to be too much for the Indian batsmen to handle in that summit clash.

Chasing a huge target of 339 to retain their title, the Men In Blue's top-order including the likes of Rohit Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan were sent back to the pavilion early on as India never recovered from the initial setback and were eventually bundled out for 158.

