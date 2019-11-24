Ishant Sharma's 5-wicket Haul Wreaks Havoc As India Bundles B'desh By An Innings & 46 Runs

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma wreaked havoc on the Bangladesh team as he picked up five wickets in the first innings and four in the second. With India's win over Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the second Test, India has now become the only side to win seven consecutive Test games and four consecutive games by a margin of an innings and more. After displaying a stellar performance, Ishant Sharma was adjudged the Man of the Match. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sharma said,

"Bowling in the right areas helped. The pink ball did not swing much through the day, but it did in the night, we adapted to the conditions and bowled well.'

"Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision" First pink ball test victory ! 👍Well done boys 😊🇮🇳💪👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/iXYvncGaHF — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 24, 2019

Former cricket Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and the hailed the performance of the pacers.

Doesn’t happen often in India when the spinners hardly roll their arm over in the test match. Well done #fastbowlers on winning the game For the team🇮🇳 Disappointing cricket from Bangladesh to say the least #INDvsBAN #ishantsharma #umeshyadav #shami — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 24, 2019

Times have changed but Ishant's pace remains the same

The stage, the venue, and the occasion might have changed — from a brilliant hot summer in Gabba to twilight cricket at Eden Gardens, from 'Red Cherry' to the historic Pink ball cricket — but an "experienced" Ishant Sharma still looked as lethal and menacing as he was 11 years back. If Ishant was razor-sharp on Saturday afternoon under sunlight, he spitfire with the ball on Sunday evening under the lights — ripping apart a hapless Bangladeshi batting order — with 5 for 22 runs in the first innings and 4 for 30 runs in the second.

Virat Kohli credits Ganguly's team for pacers' inspiration

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli credited the hunger to pick wickets as the reason behind the success of pacers over the last three series. Virat Kohli reiterated that the mindset of the bowlers was very important to determine their hunger for taking wickets through the game irrespective of the venue of the game. Virat Kohli also credited BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and his erstwhile team (while he was captain) for inspiring the current pacers and helping them develop an aggressive and unforgiving approach towards the opposition.

