'Naughty' Nathan Lyon Gives Michael Vaughan An Autograph From Behind

Australia's spinner Nathan Lyon decided to have some fun after their win over Pakistan in the first Test and he found none other than former England cricketer Michael Vaughan to target. Australia registered an emphatic win over Pakistan, extending their unbeaten run at the Gabba in Brisbane to 31 games. As Nathan Lyon was walking back to the Australian dressing room, he was signing autographs for the fans. As he spotted Micheal Vaughan, who was facing the fans, Lyon gave Vaughan an autograph on his back and was caught on camera doing so.

Naughty Lyon gives Vaughan an autograph

Australia smother Pakistan

Australia extended their unbeaten streak at the Gabba in Brisbane as the clutched a comprehensive inning and five-run win over Pakistan in the first Test on Sunday. Babar Azam's ton and Mohammad Rizwan's knock of 95 runs went in vain as the hosts bowled out Pakistan for 335 runs. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was adjudged the Man of the Match for his spectacular knock of 185 runs in the first innings. With this win, Australia extended their winning streak at the Gabba in Brisbane to 32, with no team beating them at the venue since 1988. Australia's pace attack left the Pakistan batsmen rattled as Josh Hazlewood added four scalps to his name while Mitchell Starc added three to his tally. Pat Cummins took two wickets while spinner Nathan Lyon managed to add one wicket to his name.

Tim Paine pleased with the unbeaten record

"Really happy. Anytime you win a Test by an innings, you have done a lot right. We have started well and to maintain our record at the Gabba is excellent. Very pleasing. Throughout the winter we relied on Steve really heavily. We have some real quality in our batting now and it is all about putting it together in the middle. Fantastic to see Davey back over from his struggles in England. We knew the Davey in Australia is a different proposition and he played superbly. They (Warner and Burns) have a really good connection and you can see that even with their running. They love batting together and set the tone for us in the Test match. Everyone in the team is really proud and happy for Marnus", said Tim Paine

