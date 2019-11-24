Mithali Raj Relishes 'humbling' Pink Ball Test Experience, Thanks Ganguly

Indian cricketer Mithali Raj thanked BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for giving her the opportunity to be honoured along with the other legends of the game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. A star-studded list of former cricketers and sportspersons from around the country graced the occasion of India's first-ever Day-Night and pink ball Test game in Kolkata. Mithali Raj, one of the finest women's cricketer for India, was honoured by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina along with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and other dignitaries. Mithali Raj took to Twitter to share her 'humbling experience' and thanked Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI for the honour.

Mithali Raj thanks BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

First pink ball test match. Humbling experience to be honoured alongside fellow greats of the game. A big thank you to BCCI and BCCI president @SGanguly99 for this honour. pic.twitter.com/tFVBGRteAs — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) November 24, 2019

Cricketing legends take a lap of honour

During the tea session of Day One of the historic Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh, the cricketing legends were seen taking a lap of honour at the iconic Eden Gardens. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Mohammad Azharuddin, Kapil Dev, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, etc. The video was posted by BCCI on their official Twitter handle. Watch it here.

A galaxy of Indian stars both present and former greats take a lap of the Eden Gardens on this historic moment of India's first-ever #PinkBallTest #INDvBAN #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2qM5iaw0SI — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

Sourav Ganguly confirms full house in Eden Gardens

The Day-Night contest was welcomed by the city as both days of the match witnessed packed crowds. The former Indian captain has been regularly taking to the micro-blogging site for posting several pictures ahead of the India vs Bangladesh contest. The new BCCI head had been hyping up the occasion for fans from both nations to make the second Test a smashing success in the country.

