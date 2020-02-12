Ishant Sharma's Fitness Test Scheduled For February 14-15: Reports

Ishant Sharma is reportedly set to undergo a fitness test this week which will determine whether he will be fit to play in the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. Ishant had suffered a Grade 3 tear on his right ankle during Delhi's Ranji match against Vidarbha last month.

Ishant to undergo fitness tests: Reports

As per reports, Ishant Sharma will be appearing for a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Sources from the Indian team management had told a leading daily that the tall pacer is scheduled to take a fitness test on February 14 or 15 after which a call will be taken.

The sources then mentioned that clinical fitness and match fitness are the two ways of determining fitness. They also added that in the clinical test, a player is made to go through all the physical tests like running and agility, and when it comes to match fitness, it all depends on how rusty the player is. They also informed that Ishant Sharma is working very hard and is determined to reach the 100-Test mark as soon as possible.

Ishant Sharma's injury in the Ranji Trophy

Ishant Sharma had twisted his right ankle as he was appealing against Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal and was reportedly wincing in pain almost immediately. The veteran pacer had undergone an MRI scan after the game and it was reported that he suffered a tear in his right ankle after falling to the pitch during the clash.

The two-match Test series

India and New Zealand will now collide in the first of the two-match Test series from February 21 onwards. The match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the action will commence at 4:00 AM IST. The series-deciding second Test match will then be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch between February 29 and March 4. The Test series will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship where India are currently on top of the points table. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kohli & Co. can emulate their Test greatness overseas.

