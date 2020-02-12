Kane Williamson Backs A Struggling Jasprit Bumrah To Rediscover His Rhythm In Test Series

Kane Williamson has backed a struggling Jasprit Bumrah who has not had a good outing so far in the ongoing New Zealand tour. While the star pacer was not too effective with the ball in the T20I series, he was off-colour in the just-concluded ODI series where India had suffered a 3-0 whitewash which was their first-ever in ODI series since 1989. Meanwhile, Bumrah went wicketless in all the three matches. In the 3rd ODI, he finished with figures of 0/50 from his 10 overs at an economy rate of five.

READ: Jimmy Neesham gives 'literal' response to fan's banter reminding him of NZ's T20I drubbing

Kane Williamson backs Jasprit Bumrah

Even though Jasprit Bumrah is not in the best of form nowadays, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson backed Bumrah and went on to say that the youngster will be a force to reckon with in the upcoming Test series. During the post-match presentation after the 3rd ODI, Williamson said that no formats are different and everyone knows that Bumrah is a world-class bowler in all of the formats.

The Black Caps skipper then mentioned that the Mumbai Indians speedster is a threat when he has the ball in his hand. At the same time, Kane also added that the top-ranked ODI bowler is coming back to cricket after a period of time as well and from what he saw he has made out that the quickie is bowling really nicely.

READ: Dale Steyn heaps praise on Jofra Archer, has a very important message for him

The two-match Test series

The two teams will now collide in the first of the two-match Test series from February 21 onwards. The match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the action will commence at 4:00 AM IST. The series-deciding second Test match will then be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch between February 29 and March 4. The Test series will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship where India are currently on top of the points table. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kohli & Co. can emulate their Test greatness overseas.

READ: David Warner cannot hide his excitement to tour South Africa once again, here's why

READ: Steve Smith reacts interestingly to David Warner's mention of Virat Kohli, watch video