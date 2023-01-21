'It Is Bowler's Worst Enemy': Brett Lee's Crucial Advice For Arshdeep Singh Ahead Of WC

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has shared an important piece of advice for Arshdeep Singh after the latter's no-ball saga during a T20I game between India and Sri Lanka earlier this month. Arshdeep bowled five no-balls during the match including three in a row, leaking a whopping 37 runs from just two overs. Talking about the same on his official YouTube channel, Brett Lee said no-ball is bowler's worst enemy and the biggest embarrassment they could face on a cricket pitch.

Lee's advice to Arshdeep Singh

Lee said it would be a hard pill to swallow for Arshdeep. He also defended the Indian pacer saying that it is hard for a bowler to come back from an injury and bowl with the same rhythm. The 2003 World Cup-winning player went on to advice Arshdeep that he should go back to training and forget whatever happened in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. He said that Arshdeep must find out what he did wrong and learn from that mistake.

"I saw India's Arshdeep Singh completely lose it in that T20 game against Sri Lanka a few days back. He bowled no ball after no ball after no ball. 5 no balls in that game. It would be a hard pill to swallow for him. He only bowled two overs conceding 37 runs. And he was returning to the side after being side-lined with an injury. He overstepped three times in a row in his second over. Sometimes a bowler can lose rhythm when they are coming back from an injury because they are trying too hard. They lose their shape and momentum. It's tough because you want to achieve that dream of picking wickets and keep the captain happy," Lee said.

"No ball is a bowler's worst enemy. Nothing costs a bowler more mental agony and embarrassment than a no ball because you not only have to bowl an extra delivery, you give the license to the batter to do anything he/she wants. It's a dagger through the bowler's heart. I believe Arshdeep has the goods to back it up. My advice to him would be to go back to training, delete it, find out what you did wrong and learn from that mistake," he added.

Arshdeep Singh has played 23 T20Is and 3 ODIs since making his international debut in 2022. He has picked up 36 wickets in 23 T20I innings at an average of 18.19 and an economy rate of 8.42. In ODIs, however, the 23-year-old has not picked up any wickets as of yet.

