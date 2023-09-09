'It Is Not Ideal': BAN Coach Baffled Over The Decision Of Reserve Day For IND Vs PAK Clash

The Asia Cup 2023 is underway and the competition has reached the Super Four. Pakistan won their opening match of the Super Four against Bangladesh by 7 wickets on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. This week’s fixture includes Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh on Saturday, September 9, 2023, and the highly awaited India vs Pakistan on Sunday, The match also has a reserve day.

3 things you need to know

India vs Pakistan will be played on September 9, 2023

Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup 2023

The rain has been a huge spoiler of the Asia Cup 2023

Also Read: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh back ACC 's decision on reserve day related to IND vs PAK match

Bangladesh coach not happy with IND vs PAK reserve day

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurasingha expressed his displeasure with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for making the unilateral decision to add a reserve day to the Super 4s game between India and Pakistan in the ongoing 2023 Asia Cup.

The IND vs PAK Super-4 stage match will have a reserve day, the ACC declared yesterday. In the event that the game must be postponed due to inclement weather on the original day, this clause permits it to be rescheduled for September 11. Although rain is anticipated in the capital of Sri Lanka during the Super 4s stage, no other matches have been given a reserve day. Hathurasingha expressed his amazement at the abrupt change in playing circumstances for the Asia Cup and his ignorance of the reasoning behind this choice. During the press conference, the Bangladesh coach said:

"It is not ideal, and we also would have liked to have an extra day, But I don't have any more comment on this because they have already made a decision and had they consulted us earlier we would have given our opinion,"

Also Read: Asia Cup: KL Rahul keeps wickets at nets ahead of INDO-PAK clash

Chandika Hathurasingha said other teams also deserve a reserve day

Hathurasingha stated that his team would have preferred the addition of a reserve day, implying that there had been no prior effort to negotiate or debate the topic.

"We haven't spoken about that [reserve day] because once you've made a decision, we don't have much say. So, if we were consulted before, we would have our comment, but because it's already made, I don't have any concern.

Sri Lanka is set to face Bangladesh in the Super Four match on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the R. Premadasa Stadium. It is anticipated that rain might affect the play.