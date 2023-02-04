'It Shows He Has The X-factor': Mohammed Kaif Heaps Praise On Indian All Rounder

Former India batsman Mohammed Kaif has praised stand-in T20I captain Hardik Pandya and said he looked fantastic as a captain. Hardik led the Indian team to a 2-1 victory against New Zealand last week. Hardik took crucial 4 wickets in the series decider and contributed important runs with the bat.

During an interaction with Star Sports Kaif said that Hardik Pandya is very clear about the team he wants to play and also is looking good.

'He is doing a good job'

"It was enjoyable to watch. There was no messing around. He has a clear mind about the team he wants to play. It was a young team, the key players were missing. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Bumrah were not there and despite that, he is doing a good job", Mohammed Kaif said.

Kaif also said that Hardik looked fantastic as a captain and also he has taken out performances from the new players.

"He was getting the job done with the new players and backing them as well. The special thing as a captain is to know what the pitch is saying. We saw three matches in different-different conditions but he knows what decision should be taken. His future is very bright. Hardik Pandya looked fantastic as a captain", Kaif said.

Kaif also commented about Hardik's bowling and said that he can swing the ball towards both sides and also has a good release point.

"The specialty about Hardik Pandya is that he has a very good release point. He bowls both outswing and inswing and as a bowler, he knows the batter's weakness", Kaid said.

The former batsman thinks that Hardik Pandya has an X factor and can take wickets for Team India any time with the new ball in the T20I format.

"To get Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips out in the slips in a T20I, it shows he has the X-factor. He gets extra bounce as well, the ball lands on the seam, and that is why he bowls with the new ball. He knows that he is the captain and has the passion that he can pick up wickets with the new ball", Kaif said.