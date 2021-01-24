'It Was Like A Dream': Natarajan Recalls His Successful Debut Series Against Australia

Thangarasu Natarajan had a great outing in the Dream11 IPL 2020 where he had made it matter for former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was rewarded for his IPL heroics by being shortlisted in the Indian squad for the recently-concluded Australia series after he was roped in as spinner Varun Chakravarthy's replacement after the latter was ruled out due to shoulder injury before being in the scheme of things for the white-ball leg of the tour.

Now, Natarajan has gone on to say that he just cannot express how much his debut series means to him.

'I cannot express my happiness': T Natarajan

“I was keen to do my job. But I didn’t expect to get an opportunity in the ODIs, was not expecting to make my debut in Australia. When I was told that I will be playing there was pressure. I wanted to make use of the opportunity. Playing and taking a wicket was like a dream," said Natarajan as quoted by PTI.

“I cannot express my happiness in words about playing for India. It was like a dream. I got a lot of support from the coaches, players. They supported and motivated me a lot. I was able to perform well because of their backing,” he added.

READ: T Natarajan Decodes The Advantage Of Being A Left-arm Pacer Post Aus Test Series Triumph

T Natarajan: From being a net bowler to making the ball talk in Australia

The Salem speedster who was selected as a net bowler for India's recently-concluded tour Down Under was really impressive in the white-ball leg of the series that had preceded the Test series. He made the most of his opportunities when he got to don the Indian jersey in the ODI and T20I series.

The left-arm quick registered two wickets in the dead-rubber third ODI at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, and then went on to pick up six scalps in the three-match T20I series that followed.

READ: Washington Sundar Ready To Don The Opener's Role In Tests After Dream Debut In Brisbane

In the absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the 29-year-old got an opportunity to don his maiden Test cap during the series-deciding fourth Test at the Gabba Brisbane where he managed 3/78 in the first innings that included the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, and, tail-ender Josh Hazlewood respectively and went wicketless in the second innings by conceding 41 runs.

Thus, the 'Yorker King' has become the first Indian player to make his debut in all three formats of the game during the same tour.

He achieved this feat after being presented his maiden Test cap on the morning of Day 1 of the historic Gabba Test.

READ: R Ashwin Reveals How Indian Players Were Ill-treated During Their Stay In Sydney

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.