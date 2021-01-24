R Ashwin Reveals How Indian Players Were Ill-treated During Their Stay In Sydney

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reflected on a few off-field incidents and revealed how the Indian cricketers were ill-treated when they were in Sydney to participate in the third Test match against Australia at the SCG.

Giving further clarification on the same, 'Ash' mentioned that the Indian players were refrained from entering the lift in Sydney if any member of the Australian squad was already inside it.

'It was too difficult for us to digest'

"We reached Sydney they locked us with severe restrictions. There was a unique thing that happened in Sydney. It was strange, to be honest. Both India and Australia were in the same bubble. But when Australian players were in the lift, they won’t allow Indian players inside it,” said Ashwin during his YouTube interaction with Team India's fielding coach R Sridhar.

“Seriously guys? We felt so bad at that time. We are in the same bubble. But you get into the lift and you can’t share the space with another person staying in the same bubble. It was too difficult for us to digest. We are all in the same bubble, but you get into the lift and share the lift space!”, the 2011 World Cup winner wondered.

A fairytale ending for Team India Down Under

However, both Ashwin, as well as the Indian team, ensured that it did not affect their spirits on the cricket field as he and number six batsman Hanuma Vihari helped the visitors in securing a hard-fought draw in the Sydney Test match to ensure that the four-match Test series was tied 1-1 with the decider to be played at the Gabba.

The offie had to warm the bench in the fourth Test due to a back strain that he had picked up during his heroic innings in the third Test.

India then delivered the knockout blow in Brisbane as they successfully chased down a stiff target of 328 to win the series 2-1. By the virtue of this win, not only did the visitors retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also ended up back-to-back Test series triumphs Down Under.

At the same time, the Men In Blue also breached Australia's fortress Gabba after a long wait of nearly 33 years. The Aussies had not lost a single Test match at the venue since 1988 and this loss ended their 28-match unbeaten streak as well.

