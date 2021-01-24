T Natarajan Decodes The Advantage Of Being A Left-arm Pacer Post Aus Test Series Triumph

Pacer Thangarasu Natarajan has said that being a left-arm pacer works as an advantage for him as currently there are not many bowlers with that angle playing for the senior side.

'The main reason...': T Natarajan

"The main reason for me playing all the formats has to go towards my practice and all my coaches, they would have known about my strength in the formats so they gave me a chance to play in all formats. I am a left-armer so that works as an advantage for me," said Natarajan while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

T Natarajan's dream tour of Australia

Natarajan had a fairytale trip Down Under. He was selected as a net bowler after his outstanding performance in the Dream11 IPL 2020 where he had represented the 2016 winners Hyderabad. He finished the tournament with 16 wickets in all the 16 matches that he got to feature in for the Orange Army.

The Salem speedster was really impressive in the white-ball leg of the ongoing bilateral series that had preceded the Test series. He made the most of his opportunities when he got to don the Indian jersey in the ODI and T20I series.

The left-arm quick registered two wickets in the dead-rubber third ODI at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, and then went on to pick up six scalps in the three-match T20I series that followed.

In Jasprit Bumrah's absence, the 29-year-old got an opportunity to don his maiden Test cap during the series-deciding fourth Test at the Gabba Brisbane where he managed 3/78 in the first innings that included the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, and, tail-ender Josh Hazlewood respectively and went wicketless in the second innings by conceding 41 runs.

Thus, the 'Yorker King' has become the first Indian player to make his debut in all three formats of the game during the same tour. He achieved this feat after being presented his maiden Test cap on the morning of Day 1 of the historic Gabba Test.

