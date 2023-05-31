Anil Kumble has taken a dig at former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri and ex-captain Virat Kohli over Ambati Rayudu's exclusion from the 2019 World Cup squad. Rayudu was part of the Indian team prior to the World Cup but was not selected to play in the marquee competition. Vijay Shankar was given a go-ahead by the selection committee, probably on the insistence of Kohli and Shastri. Kumble, who has also served as the coach of the Indian team, slammed the decision, calling it a "huge blunder."

"Rayudu should have played the World Cup in 2019. Oh yes, there's no doubt about it. It was a huge blunder. You prepared him for that role for a long time and his name just disappears from the squad. It was surprising nonetheless," Anil Kumble said on Star Sports.

At the time of squad selection, former BCCI selector MSK Prasad had said that Shankar was a "three-dimensional" player, who could contribute in fielding, batting, and bowling. Rayudu, who was expecting to get selected for the World Cup squad, had then taken a jibe at the decision saying that he would buy 3D glasses to watch the ICC tournament. Meanwhile, Shankar did not have a good World Cup and was ruled out early due to an injury.

Rayudu announces retirement

Ambati Rayudu, on the other hand, has announced retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was part of the Chennai Super Kings squad that won the trophy on Monday. Before the final against Gujarat Titans, Rayudu had said it would be his last match in the tournament. The Andhra Pradesh-born cricketer performed well in the final for CSK, hitting a crucial 19 off just 8 balls including one boundary and two sixes.

2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏 — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 28, 2023

Rayudu said after winning his sixth IPL title, “It’s a fairytale finish. I couldn’t have asked for more. I’m fortunate to have played in really great sides. I can smile for the rest of my life. With all the hard work I’ve done in the last 30 years, I’m happy I got to finish on this note. I would really like to thank my family, my father. Without them, this wouldn’t have been possible."

Image: BCCI