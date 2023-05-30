WATCH | 6-time Champion Ambati Rayudu In Tears After He Ends His IPL Career With Fairytale

Ambati Rayudu couldn't have had a better ending to his decorated cricket career. The 37-year-old helped Chennai Super Kings to lift their fifth title as they defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The summit clash was Rayudu's last game in his auspicious career, as the player decided to retire from all forms of cricket.

Ambati Rayudu burst into tears as Chennai Super Kings lift IPL trophy

Having earned six IPL medals, Rayudu will remain one of the most coveted players to have participated in the history of this cash-rich tournament. He penned a long note on social media to show his gratitude to his family and the other two franchises he was a part of.

Ambati Rayudu was present on the stage alongside MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja when BCCI President Roger Binny and Honorary Secretary Jay Shah presented the trophy to the trio.

Rayudu said, “It’s a fairytale finish. I couldn’t have asked for more. I’m fortunate to have played in really great sides. I can smile for the rest of my life. All the hard work I’ve done in the last 30 years, I’m happy I got to finish on this note. I would really like to thank my family, my father. Without them this wouldn’t have been possible."

Ambati Rayudu shares his emotions of winning the #TATAIPL 2023 #Final with Devon Conway 👌🏻👌🏻 - By @ameyatilak #CSKvGT | @RayuduAmbati

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar also heaped praises on his veteran colleague. “Every time we had a discussion, he (Rayudu) kept telling me that I am going to win the final. The belief that he has is unbelievable. When you are playing, you just want to contribute. It was a simple plan. We knew we have to perform, even if it was just one game. We have to contribute to the team to win the final.”