After 21 Years, Virat Kohli Replicates Tendulkar's Monumental Record In Coincidental Feat

IND vs WI: Indian cricket team batsman Virat Kohli broke a series of records on Day 2 of the second IND vs WI Test and scored his 29th Test hundred. Virat surpassed greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Jacques Kallis after his 76th international ton. Kohli also reached a hundred after a gap of four months. His last Test hundred came against Australia in March 2023.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli scored an overseas Test century after a gap of 1679 days

West Indies is special for Virat as he hit his first double-hundred here in 2016

Team India lead the two match Test series by 1-0

Team India batsman Virat Kohli surpassed, Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar in most of the records. Virat became the batsman with the most international hundreds after 500 matches. Kohli now has 76 international centuries whereas, Sachin scored 75 in his first 500 international games.

Other than surpassing Sachin in hitting the most international hundreds after 500 international games, Virat also replicated Tendulkar's 21-year-old feat. Kohli hit his 29th Test ton at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. Tendulkar also scored his 29th Test hundred against the Windies at the Port of Spain in the year 2002.

Apart from replicating Sachin Tendulkar's 21-year-old record, the former Team India skipper also equalled Aussie great Donald Bradman's record of 29 Test centuries.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar's records after 500 international games

Comparing the records of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar after the 499 international games. Virat has hit 25461 runs with 75 tons and 131 half-centuries whereas on the other hand, Tendulkar had also hit 75 centuries with 114 fifties. In the comparison of records, Kohli is ahead of the Master Blaster but still, he has to achieve a lot in his career if Virat wants his name to be put after Tendulkar.

Heading to India vs West Indies' second Test match, the Indian cricket team is well ahead in the match and has scored 373/6 at Lunch on the second day.