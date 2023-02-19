'It Wasn't Chole Bhature': Rahul Dravid Reveals Food Ordered By Virat Kohli On Day 2

Team India's coach, Rahul Dravid, on Sunday disclosed that Virat Kohli received delivery of Kulcha Chole, not Chole Bhature, while sitting on the team balcony and conversing with him on Day 2 of the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A person approached Kohli with a food parcel, and upon receiving it, Kohli's joy was evident as he clapped his hands in delight, bringing a smile to Dravid's face.

The incident, which was captured on video and widely shared on social media, caused people to speculate about the contents of Kohli's package. Kohli's love for Chole Bhature is a widely known fact, which he revealed on a talk show a few years ago. Kohli had revealed that he used to eat a lot of Chole Bhature during his growing-up years in Delhi. The place from where Kohli used to get his favourite street food is known as Rama Chole Bhature.

“It wasn’t Chole Bhature, it was Kulcha Chole,” Dravid revealed on Star Sports on Sunday. Dravid also disclosed that Kohli was tempting him to have some food from his parcel but he refused due to health reasons.

Kohli completes 25,000 international runs

As far as Kohli's performance in the match is concerned, he scored 44 and 20 runs respectively. Kohli was trapped LBW by debutant Matthew Kuhnemann in the first innings and was controversially given out. In the second innings, he was dismissed stumped off Todd Murphy's bowling. During the match, Kohli achieved yet another milestone by completing 25,000 international runs for India.

Kohli is the sixth cricketer overall to register this record and the first player of the 21st century. Kohli is only the second Indian on the list after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored a whopping 34,357 runs to his name. Kohli reached this feat in his 549th international innings, comprising 106 Tests, 271 ODIs, and 115 T20Is.

Kohli made his international debut in August 2008 and has since then become a crucial part of the Indian team. He is known for his consistency and has an impressive average of 50 or above in all three formats of the game. Kohli has scored 8,195 Test runs, 12,809 ODI runs, and 4,008 T20I runs, making him one of the most prolific run-scorers in international cricket.

Image: Twitter/BCCI