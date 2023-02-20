'It’s A Pretty Big Insult': Adam Gilchrist Fumes Over Australia's Selection On India Tour

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist was seen slamming the Australian team management for the treatment that they have given to Ashton Agar throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ashton Agar was not given a chance in either of the two Tests against India despite his selection in the squad and also considering the spin friendly conditions in mind. Agar returned to the Test side after 5 years against South Africa in December 2022.

Gilchrist feels that Ashton Agar not playing despite his selection in the squad is a big insult for him. Speaking on Australia radio channel SEN Gilchrist said, ““There’s been murmurings that Agar might be on a flight home because he might feel like he’s surplus to requirements over there and I can understand why, without being in the camp and knowing the finer details of why he wasn’t picked.``

Gilchrist said: 'It’s a pretty big insult'

The former wicket keeper further said, “But it’s a pretty big insult that I know from touring and being on a lot of tours, you felt that if you’re picked on the tour in a broader squad, unless it’s a pretty extreme like for like that has to come in and you generally expected the guys that were first reserves to step in."

Gilchrist also gave his remark on Cameron Green who has been declared fit for the third Test match in Indore. Gilchrist feels that Australia would continue to play three spinners despite Green being fit to play the third Test.

“Maybe they keep the three spinners if that’s what conditions warrant and then Green comes in and adds that nice balance. It looks like Renshaw is probably the guy that would drop out if that happens because he looks like he’s a little bit scrambled as to where he fits into the picture", Gilchrist said.

“I backed this team to win over there, I thought they had all the tools and the mindset and the experience to get it done.But it’s been a bit surprising as to how it unraveled pretty quick", Gilchrist said.

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from March 1.