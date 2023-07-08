'It's quite frightening': Kumar Sangakkara gives bombastic statement on Ben Stokes

England are chasing a 2-0 deficit in the third Test against Australia in the ongoing Ashes series. The Aussies have claimed valuable victories in the first two matches and it would take a lot for the home side to gain their foothold in this Test series. Ben Stokes has led from the front with some fascinating batting displays so far. The onus will be on the England skipper to take up the chances in order to reduce the gap with the visitors.

Kumar Sangakkara points out Ben Stokes' advantage

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have successfully instilled an aggressive mindset among the England side as they have reaped the dividends. The English captain personally has been the flag-bearer of fearless cricket and almost chased down the target at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara believes Stokes has a clear picture in his mind when he bats with the lower-order batsmen. On Sky Sports, he said:

He recognizes big moments so well, not just in his batting, but also in his captaincy on the field. Every time he bats with the tail and there's the game on the line, he just seems to stand up. He seems to have that clarity in the way he thinks and plays in those moments. It's actually quite frightening because Stokes has made a habit of it.

Kumar Sangakkara asks other England players to step up their game

Sangakkara further added that Ben Stokes would need support from other players, as they have to take up the challenges as a team.

One man can't do it all the time. The others also have to step up, share the burden, and play a bit of smart cricket when required. The English team is very young and they will recognize the big moments just like the skipper does and I think that's when this side will get to a higher level than where they are now.

