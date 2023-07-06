'Little Bit Better': Ben Stokes' Witty Response To Australian Media Leveling Him To A Baby

The Australian cricket team emerged victorious in the second Ashes 2023 Test against England by 43 runs at the Lord's cricket ground in London. Australia now have a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and will aim to seal the series at Headingley. The English cricket team, on the other hand, would look forward to make a comeback in the series and also try to recite the 2019 heroics in Leeds in the third Test match.

3 things you need to know

The English cricket team needed 371 runs to win against Australia in the second Ashes 2023 Test

English skipper Ben Stokes played an innings of 155 runs off 214 balls in the second innings but could not take his team to victory

The Aussies would aim to win the Ashes 2023 series at Headingley and also retain the coveted 'urn' for the fourth consecutive time

England aims to repeat Headingley 2019 heroics in the third Test

As the hosts would be up against the Aussies in the third Ashes 2023 Test, they would aim to repeat the Headingley 2019 heroics. When both the teams met for the last time in Headingley, the team's skipper Ben Stokes took the English cricket team to a one-wicket win and played an unbeaten knock of 135 runs off 219 balls.

The second Ashes 2023 Test match was also a witness to many heated and controversial moments in which one of the major events was the controversial dismissal of the English batter Jonny Bairstow. While the Aussies claimed it to be within the rules of the game. English skipper Ben Stokes said that he would have never done that if he would have had been in the Australian captain's place.

Ben Stokes's savage reply to Australia media's 'crybabies' remark

The Australian media badly trolled Ben Stokes for his remark on the incident and posted a photo of him crying like a baby in their magazine. However, Ben Stokes has come up with a witty reply to the Australian media ahead of the third Test after being asked for the same in the pre-match press conference. Stokes said:

I mean they could have had picked up a photo where I didn't have a beard it might have made it look a little bit better. It's a bit strange A baby with a beard on in it?

Both test matches of the Ashes 2023 series have gone until the last day. The first Test saw the Aussies pull off a thrilling win due to Pat Cummins' match-winning innings. In the second Test, Ben Stokes tried his best to take the hosts towards a win but at last, the Aussies were victorious again by 43 runs and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.