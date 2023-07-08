'Unbelievable': Netizens Attack Stuart Broad's Father For His Tweet On David Warner

Australia has shown brilliant performances so far, winning the first 2 Tests of the Ashes 2023. However, on the other hand, England is still trying to eye their first Test victory in the series. As the Third Test at Headingley enters Day 3, Australia has taken the driver's seat as they lead by 142 runs in the second innings with 6 wickets in hand.

Australia became the World Test Champions last month after beating India

England are still looking for their first Ashes win in 2023

England has failed to win the Ashes series since 2015

Stuart Broad continues to be David Warner’s nightmare

Stuart Broad continued his Test cricket dominance over David Warner, taking his wicket for the 17th time during the third Ashes Test. Despite Australia's 2-0 series lead, Warner's difficulties continue, as he was bowled out by Broad for the second time in two innings at Headingley. To make matters worse, Warner was dismissed in eerily similar ways in both innings. He only had five deliveries in the first before edging one to Zak Crawley at second slip. Warner replicated the trend on Day 2, surviving only five balls before nicking one to Crawley in the same location.

What did Chris Broad tweeted about David Warner?

Following his exit, Warner returned to the dressing room with an ironic smile on his face, realising the repeated pattern of his troubles against Broad. The internet frenzy that accompanied Warner's legal actions against Broad was to be expected, with followers contributing amusing memes about the issue. Stuart's father, Chris Broad, an ICC match referee, indulged in the fun by sharing a Warner meme.

Chris Broad's meme included a photoshop image of Warner's face placed on "Bart" from the iconic American cartoon sitcom series 'The Simpsons.' In the image, "Bart" is shown writing on a chalkboard, with the text humorously altered to read, "Stuart Broad has got me out again." The meme added another layer of amusement to Warner's recurring struggle against the English pacer. Chris Board later deleted the tweet and his account after receiving criticism from the fans.

How did the fans react to it?

Grow up Chris Broad!!! And when you do, you’ll realise that 2>0 @englandcricket — MaChiSciCise (@Chinch1062) July 8, 2023

Does Chris Broad ever just accept he’s out and walk off? #Ashes #Ashes2023 — Tim Caterson (@TimCato16) July 7, 2023

Best performance?

Chris Broad posturing on the spirit of cricket - the saint who didn’t walk🙄😜 — Wayne Foley (@WayneFoley7) July 5, 2023

Following Chris Broad's choice to engage in the social media banter by uploading a joke on David Warner's battles with his son, Stuart Broad, some fans chastised him. Some saw Chris Broad's participation in such banter as unethical and unprofessional as an ICC match referee. They contended that as an official affiliated with the sport's regulatory organisation, he should maintain an impartial and unbiased approach. The supporters feared that such activities would jeopardise the game's integrity and raise concerns about fair play.