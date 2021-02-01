Jack Leach Says He Will Be Sticking To His Plans For Indian Batsmen In Upcoming Tests

England bowler Jack Leach is wary of the threat Indian batsmen could pose in the upcoming Test series but the spinner has his plans ready for the hosts' batsmen.

In fact, Jack had played a key role in England's Test series win over Sri Lanka last week. The left-arm spinner has become England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker in Sri Lanka with 28 scalps in six Tests at an average of 26.42. He surpassed his countryman i.e. former left-arm spinner Ashley Giles' record 25 wickets in six Test matches averaging 26.42 on Lankan soil.

'Don't want to complicate things': Jack Leach

"Yaa we have been watching a lot of analysis of Indian batter. So, yaa getting to know how they play. I think they will gonna cause a problem I guess. I had that experience in Sri Lanka with guys like Angelo Mathews. I guess playing in Sri Lanka and in playing in those wickets is a good experience to draw on so soon," said Jack while replying to a query from ANI.

"I think it's mainly about sticking to what I do well and knowing that I have had the experience of bowling to very good batters in the world so I don't want to complicate things much. Obviously, I am aware of their strengths and I'm gonna be sticking about what I do best," he added.

India Vs England: Test series

The four-match Test series will also constitute a major part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. The tour kicks off with the first Test that will be played in Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The second Test match will also be played at the same venue between February 13-17. The newly renovated Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be contesting the final two games (Feb 24-28) & (March 4-8) respectively.

Meanwhile, the third Test match will be played under lights with the pink-ball. This will be the second time that India will be hosting the pink-ball Test match and third overall. Their first Day-Night Test was against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in November 2019 where they had registered a comprehensive win.

However, the Men In Blue's second Test match under lights which was also their first one overseas turned out to be a forgettable one as they tasted bitter defeat at the hands of Australia in December 2020 where Virat Kohli & Co. ended up registering their lowest-ever Test score of 36.

