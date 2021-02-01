Michael Clarke Lashes Out At Australian Team Rift Rumours After India Debacle

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke recently slammed current skipper Tim Paine after Australia's defeat to India at home. Days later, the 2015 World Cup alumnus has now lashed out at an unnamed Australian player(s) who went public to express their frustrations at head coach Justin Langer’s methods. Michael Clarke, who retired from the game in 2015, was teammates with Langer during Australia’s Test dominance in the 2000s.

Australia lose Test series and The Gabba’s dominant streak to India in thriller: watch video

Also Read | Marnus Labuschagne Backed For IPL 2021 Contract After Entertaining 3-13 Spell: WATCH

Michael Clarke supports Justin Langer ahead of South Africa vs Australia 2021 series

The Sydney Morning Herald recently published a report that several Australian team players have been unhappy with coach Justin Langer’s management style. The aforementioned reports came in the wake of Australia’s 2-1 series defeat to a depleted Indian unit, even though the visitors were ravaged by injuries to their frontline players.

While speaking on the Big Sports Breakfast, Michael Clarke expressed his disgust at the entire “behind closed doors and going to a journalist” incident, describing it as “weak” on part of the players. The legendary batsman added that he hopes Justin Langer finds out the player who went behind his back so that he can confront him.

Michael Clarke was of the opinion that players should find a way to have their conversation with concerned seniors in person instead of going public with their dressing room grievances. Clarke stated that if players are not feeling comfortable, they should either talk with Langer himself or should confront captain Tim Paine in order to get the “best out of each other”.

Also Read | Aakash Chopra Predicts Mumbai's Auction Strategy For IPL, Hints At Big Buys In Pace Dept

Usman Khawaja’s confrontation with Justin Langer

As captured in the Australia cricket documentary, The Test, senior batsman Usman Khawaja was seen getting involved in a heated confrontation with Justin Langer. The incident occurred during Australia’s 2018 tour to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for two Test matches against Pakistan. Khawaja last played international cricket for Australia during the 2019 Ashes in England.

South Africa vs Australia 2021 series updates

The Australian cricket team is now scheduled to tour South Africa in March for a three-match Test series. On January 27, Cricket Australia announced their 19-man squad for the series, where Tim Paine will resume his captaincy despite getting criticised by several Australian greats for Australia's series loss to India. Here is a look at the entire Australian Test squad for the upcoming South Africa vs Australia 2021 series.

Also Read | BCCI Working With Govt To Get Cricketers Vaccinated, Hopeful Of Hosting IPL 2021 In India

Thoughts on Australia's 19-man squad for the proposed Test tour of South Africa?



Full story here: https://t.co/MlLIJBSH6I #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/EQEbV0hegE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 27, 2021

Also Read | KKR Star Shubman Gill Gets Praised By Australian Great Ahead Of IPL 2021 Auction

Image source: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.