Jack Prestwidge's Wicket-taking Delivery Ends Up Resulting In Back-to-back No-balls

Pacer Jack Prestwidge's celebrations were cut short after he bowled a front-foot no-ball to Chris Lynn during a Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades at the Manuka Oval on Thursday.

Even though Jack had accounted for Brisbane Heat skipper, the decision had to be overturned after it was revealed that the bowler had over-stepped.

'A series of unfortunate events'

The incident happened in the 11th over of Heat's run chase. On the fourth delivery, Jack Prestwidge had bowled one just outside the off-stump line as Lynn slogged aggressively with the intention of depositing it into the stands. However, he did not get any timing on the shot as the ball went long way up in the and was eventually caught by the mid-on fielder. Both the speedster as well as the Renegades started celebrating but little did they know what was to follow.

The on-field umpires decided to check the front-foot no-ball and replays showed that Prestwidge had indeed over-stepped and a no-ball was signalled instantly. Jack Prestwidge, who was celebrating till that point in time could not believe what had just happened and did not hesitate in expressing disappointment.

What happened next?

As the umpire had signalled no-ball, it meant that the following delivery would be a free-hit, and the bowler needed to ensure that he had to bowl a tight line & length in order to get away with it. The strike changed after both batsmen settled for a single and Lynn's batting partner Joe Denly was on strike.

However, there was a twist in the tale. With a different batsman taking strike, the fast-medium bowler decided to stick to the outside off-stump line but unfortunately, the ball slipped out of his hands during his follow-through and even though the ball did make its way towards outside the off-stump, it was a delivery that was bowled above the waist height.

Denly ensured that he did not miss out on the opportunity as he hit it through the off-side for a maximum and since the ball was above the waist height, the umpire had no choice but to signal no-ball yet again as the free hit remained intact as well.

The video of this bizarre incident was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle.

Brisbane Heat won the contest in the penultimate over. After skipper Chris Lynn won the toss, Heat restricted the Renegades to 149/6 from their 20 overs as Beau Webster top-scored with an unbeaten 40-ball 50.

In reply, the hosts got past the finish line riding on a quickfire 40-ball 50 from captain Lynn by five wickets and eight balls to spare.

