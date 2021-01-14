Vikram Rathour Says Rishabh Pant Was Unaware Of The Infamous Pitch Scuffing Incident

Team India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has said that wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was unaware of the pitch scuffing done around the batting crease during the final day of the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

Steve Smith was caught on stump camera while scratching up Pant's guard during the drinks break in the first session of play on Day 5 of the third Test match. After the incident came to light, several reactions poured in as fans, as well as, former cricketers slammed Smith for his antics.

'Rishabh Pant wasn't even aware': Vikram Rathour

"Basically, we didn't even know about the incident. We knew only after the game when the media picked it up. As a batsman, Rishabh Pant wasn't even aware. I wouldn't like to comment as it hardly mattered," Rathour said on the eve of the final Test.

Steven Smith's pitch scuffing incident

The young middle-order batsman was taking Australian bowlers to the cleaners and was successfully able to pile the pressure back on them which is why the Australian must have tried to distract the Indian stumper.

The Delhi cricketer had to mark his guard all over again after resuming batting post the drinks break. The video of the same went viral on social media in no time. Fans, as well as, former cricketers were left fuming after Smith used what is widely being considered as a cheap trick to put off the youngster.

Nonetheless, Pant did not even feel bothered and meant serious business on that particular day as he was in the perfect frame of mind by managing to hit sixes at well. Unfortunately, he was dismissed after playing an impactful knock of 97.

The stumper was deprived of a well-deserved century by none other than veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon. On the first ball of the 80th over, Lyon had bowled a tossed up delivery outside the off-stump as Pant looked to complete his century in style. Even though he advanced down the track with the intention of hitting the ball into the stands, the ball spun away a little bit and it took the inside edge of the bat as a result of which the mistimed shot did not get the distance and went straight into the hands of pacer Pat Cummis who took a sitter at gully.

The southpaw might have missed out on a century but that vital knock of 97 came at a time when the visitors were in a spot of bother after having lost skipper Ajinkya Rahane just moments after the start of the final day's play.

In the end, the middle-order duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari staged a brilliant fightback by batting for almost 43 overs as the SCG Test match ended in a stalemate.

