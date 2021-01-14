Josh Hazlewood Brushes Off India's SCG Rearguard, Claims Australia Start As 'favourites'

The Australian cricket team seemingly enjoys playing in Brisbane and their remarkable record at the Gabba also is a testament to the same. However, despite having their backs to the wall, Team India's chances for the final Test cannot be discounted after their valiant performance at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In spite of the visitors showing exemplary reliance in the series, Australia's prominent fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood, is of the opinion that the hosts will have an upper hand in the final contest.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Josh Hazlewood claims Australia are firm favourites

Both the sides have been involved in a gruelling battle of one-upmanship in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While both the teams are gearing up for the ultimate showdown, Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood, in a conversation with AAP, mentioned how the Tim Paine-led side have an edge over their opposition. Aussies have a superior record at the venue and they have not lost a single Test at the Gabba since 1988.

Josh Hazlewood opined that all Australians look forward to playing Brisbane, considering their remarkable history. The champion bowler also mentioned that touring teams despise playing at the particular venue, and as a result, the pressure will be on the Indian side even before the first ball of the match is bowled. A fierce battle between the two nations is on the cards after the epic India vs Australia 3rd Test.

Australia haven't lost a Test match at the Gabba since 1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣8️⃣.



The Australian team were the more dominant one during the major part of the India vs Australia 3rd Test as well. It was Australia's game to win after they posted an imposing 407-run target for the touring party to chase in the final innings. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side rose to the occasion and showcased exemplary grit and resilience to help India claim a memorable draw. R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari defied significant odds to save the day for the team.

The duo orchestrated a marathon partnership where both the batsmen played well over 100 balls each against a formidable Australian bowling attack on the placid Sydney wicket on Day 5. Hanuma Vihari picked up a hamstring injury early in his innings, whereas R Ashwin was struggling with a back spasm. From facing a barrage of short-pitched balls to verbal volleys, the two players encountered it all during their stay, but they toiled hard in the middle to avoid defeat.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021

Having won a single match each in the series, the upcoming fixture proves to be crucial for both the participating teams. After the Sydney Test ended in a stalemate, it remains to be seen if we finally have a clear winner. The India vs Australia 4th Test will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane from Friday, January 15.

