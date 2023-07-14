Jaiswal Gets 'standing Ovation' From Kohli-Dravid As He Scores Century On Debut - WATCH

The India vs West Indies series is a sign that the future of the Indian cricket team is in safe hands as India prepares for the ICC ODI World Cup in October and is presently participating in a bilateral series against West Indies, starting with the Tests.

3 things you need to know

India currently leads the Test on day 2 stumps by 162 runs

India is currently 312 at the loss of 2 wickets

Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma scored centuries in IND vs WI

Also Read : IND vs WI: Harbhajan ends Shubman Gill vs Yashasvi Jaiswal debate with a clear-cut answer

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal had a Test debut to remember

Yashasvi Jaiswal will remember Day 2 of the India vs. West Indies 1st Test in Dominica for the rest of his life, as it marked his spectacular introduction into the record books with a brilliant century in his maiden Test match. His enthusiastic celebrations upon attaining the milestone captured the essence of his success. Faced with off-spinner Alick Athanaze in the 70th over, Jaiswal gracefully slid over his stumps and despatched a little shorter delivery towards the long leg, fast racing towards the non-striker's end. Although it would have been an easy single with a modest jog, the significance of the event had Jaiswal rushing with haste, his Test debut score of 99.

Jaiswal joyfully removed his helmet, sprang into the air, and shouted thunderous cheers as soon as he finished the single to secure his century. As part of his regular celebration, he graciously recognised the Indian dressing room with a bow, which was met with standing ovations, claps, and exultations.

During the celebrations, the 21-year-old talented batsman redirected his focus on the field and went towards the captain and his opening partner, Rohit Sharma, who also scored a century. In a heartwarming display, the young hero sought appreciation from the captain. He approached Rohit Sharma, sharing smiles to celebrate.

Also Read: IND Vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes 17th Indian To Score Ton On Test Debut

How did Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli react to the milestone?

Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid gave the young star a standing ovation as Yashasvi Jaiswal set new records on his first Test debut for India, becoming the first Indian to score a century on a Test debut away from home while also being the opening batter. From nation, he is the 17th cricketer to register a debut Test century. He became the 3rd opener after Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw to score a century on debut, also becoming the first Indian to score a century in the Caribbean. He also broke the record for facing the most balls on his Test debut (323).