Jake Weatherald Gets Run Out Twice In One Ball During BBL Clash Against Sydney Thunder

Adelaide Strikers' opener Jake Weatherald was subjected to arguably the most bizarre dismissal on the 22 yards when he was run out at both ends during a Big Bash League (BBL) match against Sydney Thunder at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

This happened in the 10th over of the first innings that was bowled by spinner Chris Green. After the opener, Alex Carey had departed for a quickfire 29, Jake and number three batsman Phil Salt had carried out the rescue act for their side before the unfortunate run-out changed the scenario.

On the penultimate delivery, Green had bowled a tossed-up delivery on the middle stump as Salt who was on strike hit it straight down the ground as the ball made contact with the bowler after which it ended up hitting the stumps at the non-strikers' end. There was a huge appeal from the Sydney players but the on-field umpire looked disinterested.

Nonetheless, as the ball deflected on the on-side, Salt decided to go for a quick single while Weatherald hesitated in doing so, and by the time he could make his ground, the wicket-keeper had seemingly dislodged the bails. Now, the umpire decided to refer the matter to the third umpire. Replays showed that he was already run out at the bowler's hand after the ball had clipped the bowler's fingers before breaking the stumps and when cameras zoomed towards the strikers' end, it was revealed that the stumper had removed the bails even before the batsman had made it to the other end which means that Jake Weatherald was run out at both ends.

A narrow win for Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide skipper Travis Head won the toss and elected to bat first. Top-order contributions from Carey (29), Weatherald (31), Salt (31), Head (31), and, Ryan Gibson (22) helped the hosts in posting a respectable total of 159/6 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Thunder lost the wicket of in-form opener Alex Hales early but his opening partner Usman Khawaja (36) and skipper Callum Ferguson (22) added 46 runs for the second-wicket stand and once the duo was dismissed, the Sydney franchise started losing wickets at regular intervals.

Nevertheless, there seemed to be a twist in the tale when the middle-order duo of Ben Cutting (24*) and, Nathan McAndrew (17*) tried to bring the visitors back in the game. In the end, their resistance was just not enough as Wes Agar bowled a tight final over to help Adelaide Strikers register a six-run win.

