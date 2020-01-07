James Anderson Breaks Keshav Maharaj's Bat Into Half During SA Vs ENG Test Match

After losing the first Test against SouthAfrica, England have bounced back in the second Test at Newlands in Capetown. After putting up a challenging target of 438 runs, the visitors were able to secure a mammoth 189-run victory.

SA vs Eng: James Anderson breaks Keshav Maharaj bat

Fast bowler James Anderson made a comeback in the series after recovering from an injury. He came into the match on the back of a good performance in the first Test and continued to make an impression in the second Test as well. While Anderson has been troubling the South African batsmen in the Test series so far, he did have his own highlight moment on the final day of the Capetown Test.

BREAKING BAT | #SAvENG



👉Nip off the seam into the splice

👉Maharaj's bat has been snapped in two



Sum up it up using 1 emoji, we'll go first 🤯#ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/VAu5Gda6YQ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 7, 2020

37-year-old James Anderson, who had opened the bowling on the final day of the 2nd Test match, was searching for an early breakthrough to dismantle South Africa’s chase. He did manage to get rid of Keshav Maharaj but not before he broke his bat. A delivery from Anderson was right on the stumps, but the extra bounce hit the upper half of Keshav Maharaj’s bat and broke it into two pieces.

SA vs Eng: James Anderson 5 wickets in 1st innings

In the first innings, James Anderson wreaked carnage on the Proteas batsmen as he bagged a fifer to help England claim a lead of 46 runs. The right-arm pacer first picked up the significant wicket of skipper Faf du Plessis before cleaning up the tail-enders i.e Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. James Anderson now has 28 fifers to his name in Test cricket. The veteran bowler has the most number of fifers for England in Test cricket.

