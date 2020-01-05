James Anderson Holds On To A Fifer As He Misses Out On A Hat-trick To Clean Up Proteas

Veteran England bowler, James Anderson wreaked carnage on the Proteas batsmen as he bagged a fifer to help England claim a lead of 46 runs after the end of the first innings in the second Test at Newlands. Anderson, who was speculated to be dropped for the match, also missed out on a deserving hat-trick as he struck twice on the opening of the third day.

'He has done it again'

The right-arm pacer picked up significant wicket of skipper Faf du Plessis on the second day to get rid of him early. Anderson then cleaned up the tail-end as picked wickets of Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. The veteran pacer now has 28 fifers to his name in Test cricket as he ended his first innings with figures of 40 runs with five wickets off his 19 overs. The veteran bowler now has the most number of fifers for England in Test cricket.

English bowlers cleaned up South Africa early on third day ending their innings at just 223 runs. Along with James Anderson, Struart Broad and Sam Curran accounted for two wickets each. Proteas opener Dean Elgar was the highest scorer for South Africa as he notched up 88 runs.

READ | Stuart Broad, James Anderson Give England Crucial Edge In Second Test At Newlands

Elgar misses out on a century

Proteas ace opener Dean Elgar kickstarted South Africa's first innings in the second Test at Newlands with brilliant innings of 88 runs but missed out on a deserving century. Elgar showed great composure and terrific technique as he patiently defended and stroked England bowlers to help South Africa settle in the match after they lost early wickets. Elgar laced his 180-balls innings with 10 boundaries and no maximums.

READ | Dean Elgar Misses Out On Century, Der Dussen Strikes 50 To Steady Proteas' Ship

van der Dussen who made his debut in the first Test at Centurion, stood firm on the second end as the duo kept rotating the strike and also the scoreboard ticking. Dussen also notched up his consecutive second half-century as he stitched a significant partnership with Elgar. The visitors could only manage to put up 269 runs as the Proteas pacers got the better of them. South Africa lost three early wickets, including skipper Faf du Plessis who scored only one run, however, Elgar-Dussen steadied the Proteas ship.

READ | Irfan Pathan Retires: All-rounder Picks His Favourite Moment And It’s Not The Hat-trick

READ | Former Skipper Kapil Dev Picks The Best All-rounder The Indian Cricket Team Has Ever Had