James Anderson Misses Out On Queen's Knighthood; Australia Involved In Delay

England's James Anderson has firmly established himself as a modern-day great with his phenomenal performances over the years, especially in Test cricket. The fast-bowler has been instrumental in England's success in red-ball cricket over the years. Being the leading wicket-taker for the country in the format, it was widely speculated that the cricketer will be presented with the Queen's knighthood in the New Year’s Honours. However, the decision was eventually changed due to a shocking reason.

No knighthood for James Anderson due to upcoming Ashes 2021

Considering the illustrious career that the cricketer has enjoyed, it was evident that he would be presented with the coveted knighthood, much like his former captains Sir Andrew Strauss and Sir Alastair Cook. James Anderson added yet another feather in his cap last year when he became the first fast bowler to claim 600 Test wickets. All these achievements got him a step closer to the knighthood, but he eventually missed out due to the upcoming Test series.

As confirmed by thetimes.co.uk, England are apprehensive of handing James Anderson the title while he is an active cricket player. With the Ashes 2021 coming up this year, they are wary of the Australian team sledging the fast bowler because of the knighthood, which England do not want. This is the biggest reason why the 38-year-old will have to wait for some time for the honour.

James Anderson's 600 wickets

The James Anderson-Stuart Broad partnership has reaped benefits for the England side in red-ball cricket. The sheer consistency of the two-star fast bowlers has been exemplary. James Anderson, with 600 wickets to his name in the longer format, has marked his name in the history books as the first pace bowler to do so. The cricketer reached the historic feat last year in August against Pakistan. The bowler is keen to play the upcoming Ashes against Australia, which also could be his last Ashes series, and will look to make a significant impact in it.

Sri Lanka vs England 2021

James Anderson will next be seen in action in Sri Lanka. The two teams are slated to battle it out in three ODIs and two Test matches. Anderson will play a major role alongside fellow pacer Stuart Broad in the challenging Sri Lankan conditions. The first Test match of the series is scheduled to start from January 14.

