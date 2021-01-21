James Anderson Replaces Stuart Broad For Series-deciding 2nd Test Against Sri Lanka

England have made just one change in their Playing XI for the upcoming second and final Test against Sri Lanka that gets underway at Galle on Friday. They have decided to make a change in the pace bowling line-up by fielding veteran pacer James Anderson and resting his new-ball partner Stuart Broad.

Broad was one of the star performers in the first Test with figures of 3-20 in the first innings as the Lankans were bundled out for just 135. In the end, the visitors registered a comfortable win by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Here's England's Playing XI for the second Test against Sri Lanka:

Dominic Sibley

Zak Crawley

Jonathan Bairstow

Joe Root (captain)

Dan Lawrence

Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper)

Sam Curran

Dominic Bess

Jack Leach

Mark Wood

James Anderson

England look to seal the series

Joe Root & Co. will be looking to leave the Emerald Island with a Test series win before their all-important tour of India where they will be competing in a four-match Test series starting February 5. In Broad's absence, the onus will be on Jimmy Anderson to provide breakthroughs for his side at regular intervals.

At the same time, this will also be Jimmy's first Test match after he had registered his 600th scalp in the game's longest format. The 38-year-old had achieved this feat against Pakistan in Southampton in September last year when he bamboozled former skipper Azhar Ali.

Sri Lanka on the other hand will be hoping to salvage pride by winning this contest and ensuring that the series ends in a stalemate as this is a must-win game for the hosts.

