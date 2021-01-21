Lasith Malinga Lauded By Rohit & Harbhajan For His Invaluable Contributions To Mumbai

Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh came forward to heap praise on Lasith Malinga after the veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler decided to retire from franchise cricket. Malinga, who had represented Mumbai for 12 seasons of the IPL had informed the team management about his decision earlier this month, making himself unavailable for the upcoming season of the IPL.

'Biggest match-winner ever'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Bhajji termed Malinga as the 'biggest match-winner-ever'. Justifying further, the veteran off-spinner added that when a team has a bowler like the Lankan speedster in their corner, he can win them a game from any situation.

Recalling his journey with the senior pacer, the 2011 World Cup winner added that 10 years with him in Mumbai were very special.

Biggest match winner ever #Malinga when u have bowler like him in your side he can win you game from any situation.. 10 yrs with you @mipaltan were very special.. what a LEGEND ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/pxFucSiVIe — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 20, 2021

Harbhajan had represented Mumbai for 10 editions (2008-2017) and he was a key member of the team that won three IPL titles (2013, 2015 & 2017) as well as two now-defunct CLT20 titles in 2011 & 2013 respectively. The offie was released by the franchise in the IPL 2018 Auctions and he was roped in by the three-time winners Chennai.

'One of the best the game has seen': Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, the current Mumbai skipper took to Instagram and posted an image of him celebrating with the premier quickie during an IPL match. Recalling Lasith Malinga's tenure with the five-time champions, Rohit termed the 2014 T20 World Cup winner as 'One of the best the game has seen' and then added that the frontline bowler's presence around the squad will be missed.

Mumbai & Malinga part ways

Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga became one of the seven cricketers to be released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. As it turns out, the pace veteran had informed the franchise earlier this month that he has retired from franchise cricket. The four-time IPL winner cited ‘pandemic situation’ and ‘travel restrictions’ as the reasons behind his retirement after he also opted out of the previous edition of the tournament last September.

