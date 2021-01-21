IPL 2021: Does Harry Kane Want To Play For RCB? Spurs Star Jokes About Not Being Selected

Tottenham striker Harry Kane took to Twitter and joked that he was a bit 'disappointed' at not being selected by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). On Wednesday, RCB released their list of the 12 players they intend to keep for IPL 2021 and the Spurs star was quick to react to the list. RCB also left many surprised with their decision to release as many as 10 players from the squad despite making it to the playoffs last season.

Bit disappointed not to be selected but nothing I can do now. Will still be cheering the boys on 😂🏏🔥 https://t.co/Jq17o1m3aO — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 20, 2021

IPL 2021: Spurs striker Harry Kane jokes over not being selected by RCB

Although Harry Kane's primary skill (football) has made him one of the finest strikers in the world, he has often expressed confidence over his secondary skill (cricket), especially over applying it in the IPL. The England national football team captain, however, teased netizens on Wednesday after replying to RCB's list of players that the franchise retained. In a cheeky tweet, Kane wrote, "Bit disappointed not to be selected, but nothing I can do now. Will still be cheering the boys on" with a laughing emoji.

Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. 😂🏏 Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli?? pic.twitter.com/tjUZnedVvI — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 27, 2020

However, this wasn't the first time that Kane was spotted flirting with the IPL franchise on Twitter. In November 2020, Kane uploaded a video of himself batting at the Spurs training ground and tagged RCB along with the team's captain Virat Kohli. In the post, he wrote, "Got a match-winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Any places going available in the at RCB?" Kohli responded to Kane and wrote, "Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter-attacking batsman".

When is IPL 20201 auction date?

The IPL took another step towards its 14th season after all eight franchises submitted the list of their released and retained players for the upcoming campaign. Although the date for the IPL 2021 auction is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that it is likely to be held on February 11.

RCB retention list -

Virat Kohli AB de Villiers Yuzvendra Chahal Devdutt Padikkal Washington Sundar Mohammed Siraj Navdeep Saini Adam Zampa Shahbaz Ahmed Josh Philippe Kane Richardson Pavan Deshpande

RCB released players -

Moeen Ali Shivam Dube Gurkeerat Singh Mann Aaron Finch Chris Morris Pavan Negi Parthiv Patel (retired) Dale Steyn (unavailable) Isuru Udana Umesh Yadav

