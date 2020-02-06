Ricky Ponting And Brian Lara Sweat It Out In Nets Ahead Of Bushfire Charity Game, Watch

Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara are two of the best batsmen the game has ever seen. On Thursday, the cricketing greats got back to training again for the upcoming Bushfire Charity Cricket game which is going to be played on Sunday. Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara were in full flow as they practised in the nets ahead of the game. Both of them were spotted playing their trademark shots and by the look of things, they haven't lost their touch one bit.

Ricky Ponting took to Instagram to post a video where both the legendary cricketers could be seen displaying a range of shots. The former Australia captain even hoped that Brian Lara played in his team and batted at No.4. Ricky Ponting wrote, "If I'm batting three on Sunday. Hopefully, this guy is on my team and batting four."

Ricky Ponting shares a training video

Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist will lead their respective sides in the Bushfire Cricket Bash now set to be played on Sunday at Melbourne's Junction Oval.

The fundraiser game was originally scheduled to be played between Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI on Saturday in Sydney. However, Sydney's wet weather prompted Cricket Australia to reschedule the game to ensure that the best possible pitch and outfield conditions are available for the Big Bash League (BBL) final.

Shane Warne won't be a part of the Bushfire bash now because of his prior commitments. Former Australia cricketers Michael Clarke and Michael Hussey, as well as a number of female stars, will also not be a part of the game. India legend Sachin Tendulkar will attend as coach of the Ricky Ponting XI, while West Indies fast bowling great Courtney Walsh will coach the Adam Gilchrist XI.

The squad for the Bushfire Cricket Bash: Ricky Ponting (Captain), Adam Gilchrist (Captain), Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Brian Lara, Shane Watson, Andrew Symonds, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Alex Blackwell, Dan Christian, Nick Riewoldt, Cam Smith Elyse Villani, Luke Hodge.

IMAGE COURTESY: RICKY PONTING INSTAGRAM