Ricky Ponting Reveals Secret To Mastering Pull Shots In Style On Twitter

Superstar cricketers like Ricky Ponting have kept themselves involved in the gentlemen's game through their endavours in commentary and analysis. Along with these platforms, legends like Ponting have also taken a liking to social media where they often interact with loving fans and give them some online-moments that they can forever cherish. On Monday, Ponting answered a few candid questions that his fans asked him. Check it out.

Ricky Ponting talks about his trademark pull shot

Ricky Ponting's fascinating pull-shot turned a lot of heads during his illustrious career that spanned over 17 years. So when a fan got an opportunity to pick Ponting's mind over the skill behind his trademark pull, Ponting imparted some knowledge that will probably help his ardent fans and young, aspiring batsmen a lot. Ponting's advice focused on the timing of the attempted shot and the resultant intensity. Here is the exact tweet.

When I'm coaching people how to play a good pull shot, I always tell them to hit the ball as early as they can with fully extended arms and to practice hitting it hard every single time https://t.co/MyBkndZ7RL — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 27, 2020

Along with this question, Ponting had to answer one of cricket's most raging debates - who is the most complete batsman in world cricket? Ponting did not pick sides and mentioned Virat Kohli and his fellow countryman Steve Smith both as being the most complete batsmen in world cricket. Virat Kohli is currently first in the ICC Test rankings with 928 points and Steve Smith follows closely at number two with 911 points.

Hard to separate Virat Kohli and Steve Smith https://t.co/JrXLBdTkhc — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 27, 2020

While there were many serious cricket-related questions on Ponting's timeline, a few were more light-hearted than the rest.

Ponting will next be seen in action in the Bushfire Bash game on February 8.

