Ashes 2023: James Anderson Makes A Scathing 'Don't Like Knowing Them' Remark On Australia

The Ashes is a historic five-match Test series featuring England and Australia

With the inaugural edition being held in 1882-82, Australia are the most successful side with 34 series wins

Australia won the latest edition of Ashes 2021-22 in Australia by 4-0

James Anderson sheds thoughts on the battle against Aussie players in Ashes 2023

Speaking to the Telegraph Sport ahead of the high-octane series, English pace superstar James Anderson revealed how his lack of acquittance with Australian players outside the field helps him to have a competitive edge. The veteran pacer has featured in the Ashes since the 2006-07 series and has racked up 112 wickets against the mighty Australians. His best performance against the Aussies came during the third Test in 2015, when he returned with figures of 6/47.

“I just like not knowing them away from cricket, not being mates with them. I just like seeing them as an opponent and really trying to get into the battle against them. I don’t think it has happened yet but the amount of cricket played in franchise cricket with the mix of nationalities could in the future take the edge away from the spark you get in the Ashes,” James Anderson told The Telegraph.

“They try and play fire with fire”

England last won the Ashes series back in 2014/15 at home, and Anderson revealed he wants to win the tournament again. “Whenever I play against Australia they try and play fire with fire. They come back even harder at you. Usually, that ends with England backing down, perhaps not this time. I am guessing Ben will want to go even harder. He will want to be more positive, more aggressive and really take it to Australia,” Anderson added.

When does the England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 series begin?

The Ashes 2023 series is slated to kick off on June 16, which marks the beginning of the ICC World Test Championship cycle from 2023-25.