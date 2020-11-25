James Anderson, Stuart Broad Leave Fans Amazed After Bowling In Tandem In The Nets: Watch

Senior England fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad starred in their side’s 1-0 home series win over Pakistan in August earlier this year. The two cricketers are now expected to be seen donning England’s jersey once again when they tour Sri Lanka in January 2021 for a two-match Test series. As evidenced from their recent social media feeds, both James Anderson and Stuart Broad have resumed their training routines while adhering to social distancing protocols.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Slammed Iconic 6 Sixes In An Over Off Stuart Broad OTD In 2007: Watch

James Anderson and Stuart Broad bowl in tandem at the nets

On Tuesday, November 24, James Anderson took to social media to share a video of himself training at the nets. He was accompanied by his new-ball partner Stuart Broad, as the two bowled in tandem with their trademark bowling action. The duo, who collectively hold 1,644 international wickets between them, managed to leave fans amazed as they expressed their excitement at seeing two of the finest modern-day bowlers bowl together.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad’s latest training routine as two of England’s finest bowlers prepare for a hectic international 2021 season

Also Read | 'It’s Always Tough Bowling At Batsmen Of That Quality': James Anderson On Virat Kohli

Fans react to James Anderson and Stuart Broad’s training session

Also Read | South Africa vs England 2020 Set To Begin On Same Day As India's Tour Of Australia

James Anderson and Stuart Broad wickets in international cricket

James Anderson's wickets tally in international cricket makes for staggering reading. During the series-deciding third Test against Pakistan at Southampton in August, the 38-year-old claimed the 600th wicket of his Test career, thus becoming the first fast bowler in the world to reach the landmark figure. He is currently the fourth most successful bowler in Test history after the legendary spin trio of Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619).

Apart from his Test success, the James Anderson wickets section in limited-overs internationals includes another 287 victims. In 194 ODIs between 2002 and 2015, the right-arm pacer bagged 269 wickets and in 19 T20Is, he collected 18 wickets. His overall international wickets tally now stands at 887 scalps.

James Anderson claims 600th Test wicket, watch video

On the other hand, Stuart Broad joined the 500-Test wicket club this year through his match-winning performance against West Indies at Manchester in July. By doing so, he became only the fourth fast bowler in the world and seventh overall to join the elite club. The Stuart Broad wickets section in Tests now stands at 514 wickets for an overall tally of 757 international wickets (another 178 in ODIs and 65 in T20Is).

Stuart Broad joins the gallery of greats with 500th Test wicket, watch video

Also Read | South Africa Vs England 2020: RSA Players Opt Against Taking A Knee For Black Lives Matter

Image source: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.